Palouse Ice Rink will host a free hockey event for children ages 4 to 9 to experience playing hockey 4:30-6:15 p.m. Saturday at the ice rink located at 1021 S. Harold St., Moscow.
A limited amount of equipment will be available to borrow. Gear will be fitted starting at 4:30, and ice time will begin at 5:15.
No previous skating or hockey experience is necessary. Coaches will be on the ice to assist children in learning the basics.
For more information, contact Cari Petlovany at cari.loomis@gmail.com.