A letter sent by the Idaho Freedom Caucus (IFC) to Idaho hospitals on June 15 questions hospitals’ accuracy in reporting abortions, and lists Idaho’s legal penalties for failure to report abortions, which can include a misdemeanor charge, $1,000 fine, and imprisonment no more than a year.

“Has your hospital performed any of the induced abortions that are required to be reported?” the letter states. “If so, has your hospital been in compliance with Idaho’s induced abortion reporting law? If not, is there a reasonable explanation, and will you please provide your induced abortion data so we can make informed policy decisions?”

The letter requests responses be sent directly to Senator Scott Herndon. He signed it, along with Senators Cindy Carlson, Brian Lenney, Tammy Nichols and Genneda Zuiderveld, and Representatives Joe Alfieri, Jacyn Gallagher, Dale Hawkins, Mike Kingsley, Elaine Price, Heather Scott and Tony Wisniewski.

