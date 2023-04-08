SUPERIOR, Mont. — Freight traffic has resumed along rail line in western Montana where a 25-car derailment left several cars on the banks of the Clark Fork River, including some that spilled cases of beer, Montana Rail Link officials said Friday.

Rail traffic resumed Thursday evening near the town of Paradise, where the train derailed on Sunday morning, spokesperson Andy Garland said.

Garland said the company had removed many of the damaged cars, cleaned up debris and fixed damage to the rails by Thursday afternoon.

