The 10th annual Palouse French Film Festival returns for the month of October with the film “This is Our Land” starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow.
Other films include “See You Up There,” presented Oct. 8, “The Innocents,” Oct. 15 and a fourth film scheduled for Oct. 22.
All films will be presented in French with English subtitles.
Festival passes for all four shows are $10. Tickets for individual films are $5, available at the door. Admission is free for Washington State University and University of Idaho students.