A fresh haircut can provide someone a much-needed confidence boost, but it is sometimes hard to justify on a tight budget.
That is why the Community Action Center invited cosmetologist Aly Welch to give free haircuts to people of all ages in front of the nonprofit’s building in Pullman.
Carrie Chase, the agency’s community food manager, said the organization is striving to become a “one-stop shop” for residents who need certain services. It already provides food and housing assistance. The addition of free haircuts is “one extra thing that we can do for them,” Chase said.
Chase said a new haircut can help someone prepare for a job interview or feel ready for their first day of school. The Community Action Center wanted to provide those benefits at no charge.
“It helps with their confidence,” she said. “It’s kind of expensive. It’s one less thing that they have to use their money toward.”
Welch is offering her services as part of a free haircut program she created called Haircuts That Help.
She started the program in her former home of Vancouver, Wash., and was eager to continue it in Pullman when she moved to the Palouse.
In Vancouver, she helped people who were in emergency situations and trying to find jobs. She said that in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, it became even more difficult for people to get haircuts, as salons closed.
“I think just a simple haircut after six months of not having one, not only does it refresh your personal feelings toward yourself, but it can help you land a job, too,” she said.
When she advertised Haircuts That Help in Pullman, the Community Action Center immediately got in touch with her.
Welch gave free haircuts Tuesday and Thursday and hopes to continue offering her services to people across the Palouse.
“I’d really like to get in touch with more local programs that can use Haircuts That Help,” she said.
The Community Action Center would like to continue its partnership with her.
“We’ve definitely seen the need both days that we’ve done it,” Chase said. “She’s been busy the whole time. And we’ve had people calling and asking about it, so we would definitely like to do it on a regular basis.”
Jerry Kahn, a Washington State University pharmacy student, said he found out about the free haircuts on Facebook. As he stood in line on Thursday for his turn, Khan said he would like to see this program offered once a month.
“It’s a very good service,” he said.
