Logan Heflin of Moscow pickets as part of a weekly climate strike Friday outside Moscow City Hall. This is the 25th week Heflin has participated in Fridays For Future, a movement started by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg. Heflin is also a member of the Moscow chapter of Extinction Rebellion, an international movement that uses nonviolent civil disobedience in an attempt to halt mass extinction and minimize the risk of social collapse.

Tags

Recommended for you