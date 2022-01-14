Friendly Neighbors Awards

Moscow’s Kay Keskinen submitted these three images taken in the past few weeks at the Friendly Neighbors senior meal site in Moscow. At left, Susan Daniels receives a 2020 Volunteer of the Year Award from then president Bill Terrio. The award presentation was delayed because of the pandemic. The middle photo shows Terrio presenting the 2021 Volunteer of the Year Award to Margie St. John. On the right, Terrio holds Leadership Award given by the Friendly Neighbors Board of Directors in recognition of his leadership as the nonprofit’s president for more than eight years.

