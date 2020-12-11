The Friends of Phillips Farm is having a photo contest for local photographers of all ages. Youth (17 and younger) and adults (18 and older) can enter as many as three of their best scenes of Phillips Farm County Park for consideration.
The deadline for entry is midnight Dec. 18. First-place photos will be submitted for publication in the Moscow-Pullman Daily News and will appear on the Friends’ website and Facebook page.
For more information, including contest rules and submission information, visit the Friends’ website at www.friendsofphillipsfarm.weebly.com.