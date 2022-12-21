DEER PARK, Wash. — In 1957, Cassie Hill was feeling very grown up.

She had just gotten married to her beau, Jim Hill, and they were enjoying newlywed bliss. Cassie Hill stopped by the store and picked up a little blue Christmas card with the north star shining on a small winter village to send to her best friend, Cindy Gannon.

“Love for a beautiful Christmas. See ya in about a week. — Cassie and Jim,” the first entry reads.

