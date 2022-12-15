Frigid temps rolling in

It’s still too early to say what kind of weather Santa Claus will encounter as he visits the Inland Northwest next weekend.
But the time leading up to the big event, weather forecasters predict, is likely to be much colder and snowier than this week.
Miranda Cote, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service at Spokane, said officials are looking at three possibilities for the next several days — all with about an equal chance of coming true.
“What we have are scenarios with a lot of computer models that go into this,” Cote said Wednesday afternoon.
The first scenario shows a more seasonal temperature range with light snow between Sunday and Wednesday with highs in the 20s and lows in the teens.
Number two scenario shows the potential for heavy snow between Monday and Tuesday with temperatures dropping Wednesday and next Thursday with highs in the teens and lows below zero.
“Another scenario shows largely light snow on the weekend and very cold temperatures, with highs in the single digits and lows below zero,” Cote said.
“It’s a wide range we’re talking about. We have determined the official forecast that goes out to next week but not forecast with any amount of certainty.”
The weather service strives to get the most accurate information possible to serve industries, such as power companies, that rely on those forecasts, he said. But all forecasts contain variables.
“Overall, the general story is, it’s going to get colder and more snow this weekend and next week,” Cote said. “The uncertainty is how cold and how much snow. The details are less certain.”
In the meantime the area saw some light snow Wednesday. Lewiston had between a trace to a half inch while the Palouse and Camas Prairie got between a half inch to an inch and a half. Temperatures ranged from the low 20s to the mid-30s.