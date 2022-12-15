Frigid temps rolling in

Natalie Harrington plays fetch with her dog, Mercy, 4, in the snow covered Pullman City Playfields on Tuesday.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

It’s still too early to say what kind of weather Santa Claus will encounter as he visits the Inland Northwest next weekend.

But the time leading up to the big event, weather forecasters predict, is likely to be much colder and snowier than this week.

Miranda Cote, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service at Spokane, said officials are looking at three possibilities for the next several days — all with about an equal chance of coming true.

