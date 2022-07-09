For a little lead-in, I recently visited two old buddies in Alaska, the excuse being a high school reunion. (The year isn’t relevant.) The first friend was finally moving with her husband into a newly finished home an hour-plus outside Anchorage. After two years of COVID-19, supply chain, contractor and various other problems, the home was finally done. The lakeside property has been in her family for three generations, and it sure is sweet. But I couldn’t understand why they’d built an even bigger place out there than the one in town where they’d raised five kids. Build a bigger house at our age? I thought it was downright crazy, but kept that to myself. It made a little more sense after she explained that her kids would hopefully want to keep the property in the family. And if they didn’t, she and her husband had to consider its location and resale value.
Privately, I thought it unfortunate they didn’t purge much of anything before the move, mostly due to the hassles and stresses of building, but also confusion over listing and selling timelines. So yes, they brought most everything from their home of 30-plus years out with them. The bones of their new place are wonderful, and the furniture was all in place, but I was exhausted just looking at all the bins and boxes they now had to sort and deal with. And that was just the inside.
There were now duplicate tractors, triplicate plows, and all manner of tools and gear, plus a couple smaller buildings outside, the property had collected over the years. And I’ll tell you, living in the arctic does not make the logistics of disposal, especially of large things, easy. (Think “Red Green Show.”)
My other pal had lived in his house for 11 years as a bachelor, and 13 more as a married guy. His lovely wife had to tread carefully at the beginning. As she sweetly put it, “He doesn’t like changes.”
She tells a great story about finding closets full of rocks when she tried to move in. Big rocks, collected for an indoor never-quite-actualized Zen Center.
Those rocks were just too important (and heavy) to toss. They had to make numerous trips.
They both laugh heartily at the story now, so the marriage is solid. (She told me privately that she’s still making the occasional surreptitious trip to the dump.)
My dentist friend, her husband, is a man of many talents and skill sets, and besides collecting rocks has a collection of amazing musician friends. In fact, his band played for our reunion. Ahhh … remember live music at proms? We were also treated to a Sunday jam session at their home, where we stayed.
We were enjoying Alaska at its very best, warmest and sunniest. But I know what the rest of the year is like. Darkness is not my friend, so even up there on the solstice, I was leery of the dark wood paneling.
Unless asked, you should always keep any opinions about another’s home to yourself, and I did. But my friend’s beloved honeysuckle outside the front door is so overgrown that it shuts every bit of sunlight out of the inside living space, which includes a beautiful grand piano. It also confuses an otherwise stunning entry with, well, a side or back entrance.
And even though he knows the wildfire risks of having trees close to the house, he likes his privacy.
He also likes his view, so he’s built a several-story “crow’s nest,” where he even flies a pirate flag.
Ah, Alaska and Alaskans. What a great place to grow up and what memorable people.
Certain things can happen after you travel and stay with friends. Upon your return, you might look at your own surroundings through newly wiped-off lenses. That was what happened to me.
The north side of our studio is straight out from the deck where, all year long, we eat al fresco every meal that we can. The view was strewn with, among other things: three Adirondack chairs that weren’t quite safe, hoses, buckets waiting to be emptied or washed out, a couple of birdbaths yet to be set up, a large plywood contraption for cleaning second story windows, out-of-place ladders, cinder blocks we don’t need anymore and a burn barrel that we’d all enjoyed many a backyard fire around.
But that was then and this is now.
I sure do wish I’d snapped that “before” picture. By the time I thought of it, I’d already given away the one Adirondack that only needed cleaning and some screw-tightening TLC. I’d knocked apart the other two for firewood for our smaller, more civilized Solo outdoor deck bonfire. The bigger chunks of the now-taken-apart plywood contraption are now under straw, helping to mulch a garden path.
I’ve unscrewed, cleaned up, put away, and carted off all the other stuff, set up the bird baths and pulled up most of the weeds between the flagstones.
Now we can move our other two (usable) Adirondack chairs over, and sit and enjoy the afternoon shade, when or if it ever gets hot.
Now that it’s visible though, the corner of the building could use a little softening. It might be a good spot for a planter, and a honeysuckle bush.
Leffingwell is still workingon lightening up, before moving or dying.