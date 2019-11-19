2018 One year ago today
The Pullman Winter Market entered its seventh season with a new home and a new partnership with Washington State University. According to the vendors and Pullman Farmers Market manager, the reviews for the new location in the Brelsford WSU Visitor Center are positive. … Sonia Tonnemaker has been an anchor at the Moscow Farmers Market. For more than 30 years, she’s provided fresh produce from her family’s farm to eager friends and customers. Music and laughter filled the walls of the American Legion cabin in Moscow as those who know her organized a concert and silent auction to help Tonnemaker pay for medical costs incurred after her lung cancer diagnosis this summer. (Editor’s note: Sonia Tonnemaker died Oct. 23. Her obituary appeared in Saturday’s Daily News).
2014 Five years ago today
How to best support Latah County residents dealing with substance abuse and mental health disorders will be the topic of an upcoming meeting and panel discussion about establishing a community recovery center in Moscow. … Whitcom has a history of delayed and inaccurate financial reports from 2009-12 according to a Washington State Auditor’s report released this week. Among the specific problems noted in the report, the regional 911 dispatch center failed to report beginning and ending cash and investments of more than $1 million in 2012. It also filed its annual report more than 300 days late of the deadline.
2009 10 years ago today
The aroma of warm rolls and lasagna floated in the air at the Ensminger Pavilion on WSU’s campus. While some students dug into their plates of food, junior Dan Haynes wasn’t allowed to eat more than a bit of rice — even though he had an entrance ticket like everyone else. He wasn’t allowed to sit at a table. Haynes was one of about 1,000 students who took part in one of the five hunger banquets held on campus this week. … The members of the Vandaleers have historically held themselves to high expectations, but they have pushed even harder the past couple of years. Now the University of Idaho’s concert choir, established in 1930, will test its singing chops in front of completely new audiences when it travels to Europe during a tour in May.
1994 25 years ago today
An African-American doctoral student says he was wrongly accused of shoplifting at a Pullman grocery store and then detained long after it was clear he hadn’t stolen anything. Her complaint about his experience at the Pullman store has a familiar ring. For years, students of color have talked about being treated suspiciously anytime they enter local stores. … Members of the University of Idaho Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity house began their annual job to Boise State University with the game ball for the UI-BSU football game. The “Run for Life” is a fundraising event for the Saint Jude Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tenn.