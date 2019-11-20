2018 One year ago today
Latah County Sheriff Richie Skiles said he expects to serve eviction notices to remaining Syringa Mobile Home Park residents this week. Skiles said he believes there are three residents left living in three different homes at the Robinson Park Road mobile home park east of Moscow. … Whitman County Public Works employees went before the county commissioners to ask for a wage increase they say is overdue and will help the department hire and retain employees. Jeff Stehr, the District 1 Road Superintendent who led the presentation, said public works is asking for a $2 hourly raise.
2014 Five years ago today
Proponents of a campuswide tobacco ban at the University of Idaho believe in promoting a healthy environment for all students, while opponents believe it is unnecessarily infringing on a student’s ability to choose. The current university policy requires smokers to stand at least 25 feet away from building entrances, exits, openings, open windows, air conditioners or air-supply intakes when they light up.
2009 10 years ago today
A lawsuit attempting to prevent the city of Lewiston from implementing a stormwater utility fee has Moscow and other cities around the state watching the results closely. Several public entities, including Nez Perce County and Lewis-Clark State College are challenging the fee, saying it’s a disguised tax.
1994 25 years ago today
State and oil company officials met to discuss the latest gas leak in Moscow and to plan a cleanup of the spill. Meanwhile the city will make a temporary repair to its sanitary sewer system near the spill. The final repairs will have to wait a few months until the gas leak is corrected, said Tom Scallorn, the city’s water superintendent. ... While the Pullman City Council struggles with a tight 1995 budget predicting dire future money constraints, it also is coping with the uncertainty of how much, or how little, money will be claimed by the Washington State Health Services Act. The act, passed in 1993, and slated to take effect July 1, reorganizes health care services statewide — including the funds that support it.