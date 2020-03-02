2019 One year ago today
Pullman police received several reports from people concerned about a man possibly armed with a weapon who they said was acting aggressively near the Adam’s Mall area on College Hill. According to Pullman Police Department Cmndr. Chris Tennant, a 23-year-old man was allegedly being argumentative and acting aggressively toward employees at area businesses and the police. … Area residents and University of Idaho students, faculty and staff will get a chance next week to meet the five finalists vying to become the UI’s next president.
2015 Five years ago today
Pullman police are investigating a report of someone firing multiple rounds of gunfire directly into the ceiling of a Pullman residence at a party. Police on scene at the residence near Maiden Lane, up the hill from Porchlight Pizza, said someone inside the party had allegedly fired multiple rounds from a handgun into the ceiling. … Public transportation officials told the Latah County Commissioners on Monday the budget for COAST Transportation is going to be slashed by about 50 percent as of April 1.
2010 10 years ago today
Pullman was hit by at least 11 car-prowl cases Friday night, following a rash of car prowls in town Thursday. Most of the 11 cars hit were parked on Cleveland Street. Many of the cars were unlocked and others were forcibly entered through broken windows. … With an eye on the struggling economy, Jeffrey DeVoe, representative of the Hawkins Companies Commercial Developers, said the company is not likely to move any soil on the Hawkins project land west of Moscow within the year. Hawkins Companies has owned a swath of land in Whitman County for about three years where they intend to open a 700,000-square-foot shopping center.
1995 25 years ago today
A second Campus Vista Trailer Park resident has filed an insurance claim against the city of Pullman following a mudslide last fall. The resident’s neighbor filed suit in January, alleging the city was negligent in approving a defective drainage plan and in not assuring an adequate storm drainage plan for the Meadows Subdivision — a development on the hillside above the park. ... Moscow residents trying to sneak out a few extra cans of garbage should beware; selected routes are now being monitored and more will be added soon.