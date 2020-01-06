2019 One year ago today
Pullman resident Mohammed Riajul Islam says serving the needy is an essential part of living the Muslim faith. Through his role as the president of the Pullman Islamic Association and as the national director of Muslim Ummah of North America’s Social Services Department, Islam is doing his best to fulfill his duties by helping to ensure Palouse-area residents in need do not go hungry. … With municipal wells drying up throughout the Columbia Basin, Washington state Rep. Mary Dye hopes to solve the problem by completing the Grand Coulee Dam project started in the 1940s. Dye, who has represented the 9th Legislative District since 2015, said aquifer levels in the Odessa aquifer system, which supply water to the Columbia Basin, have declined 200 feet since the 1970s and water levels continue to decrease nine feet each year. The Odessa aquifers are part of the same regional Columbia Basin basalt aquifer system that supplies drinking water to about 60,000 people on the Palouse. Water levels of Palouse-dependent aquifers are also on the decline.
2015 Five years ago today
The Whitman County Humane Society is asking for help to bring back a program that helps pet owners save money and reduces the number of homeless dogs and cats in the county. The shelter announced in December it had suspended the Spay Neuter Assistance Program indefinitely. SNAP provided financial assistance to pet owners by reimbursing veterinarians 75 percent of the cost — to as much as $50 — for spaying and neutering pets. … Police Chief David Duke reported to Moscow City Councilors on Monday night that noise complaints continued to decrease in 2014 and have fallen about 40 percent since 2007. In January 2008, the councilors approved a revision to the city’s noise ordinance. It allowed police officers to write citations without a corroborating resident complaint — as long as the officer witnessed the violation.
2010 10 years ago today
Standing on the side of East Chestnut Street in Genesee with water lapping at their shins, Jeff Williams and Seansey Jones stabbed at the ground with rakes, trying to locate blocked drains. Jones and Williams were two of the 30 or 40 Genesee locals who worked to stack sandbags and clear drains after a bank on Cow Creek gave way, spilling water onto the east side of town. Williams owns a lumber company on Chestnut Street that is mostly underwater. He said he wouldn’t be able to assess the damage until water levels go down. … Mushtaq A. Memon has traveled to nearly 20 countries to share his expertise on animal reproduction. He recently returned from his last trip where he traveled to the Republic of Georgia on a volunteer assignment through a project with the Citizens Network for Foreign Affairs Farmers-to-Farmers program. CNFA is an international nongovernmental development organization based in Washington, D.C., which sends volunteers abroad to provide technical assistance to developing countries.
1995 25 years ago today
The Pullman School District is close to purchasing two sites for future school growth. The purchase should be approved at a January or February board meeting. The district has identified land in the area of the present high school and another in southeast Pullman, where district studies show the most rapid growth is occurring. In directing district staff to negotiate the land purchases, the school board reversed an earlier resolution stating opposition to owning property it was not using. … Students in the Moscow School District are significantly more adept at basic reading, writing and arithmetic skills than are the majority of Idaho students, according to performance based tests administered in October. Idaho students ranged from slightly below average in fourth grade to slightly above average in 11th grade compared to national results from the Iowa Tests of Basic Skills and the Tests of Achievement and Proficiency, which were released nationwide in late December.