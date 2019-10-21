2018 One year ago today
Few children diagnosed with Leigh syndrome, a type of mitochondrial disease, live past their third birthday. Bryson Potter was diagnosed with the rare neurological disorder characterized by progressive loss of mental and movement abilities when he was 3 1/2 years old. Now, Potter is a 19-year-old Potlatch High School senior. For his senior project, Potter is holding a live auction at the Potlatch High School gym to raise money and awareness for mitochondrial disease. … Voters in Washington’s 9th District may be experiencing deja vu. For the second election season in a row, incumbent State Rep. Mary Dye, R-Pomeroy, will face Pasco Democrat Jenn Goulet in a race for House Seat A. Goulet, a small business owner herself, said while she would listen to the needs of corporations, she will prioritize people first. Dye said she is most concerned about growing the economy in rural communities and small towns.
2014 Five years ago today
Moscow City Councilors approved an ordinance that would provide exceptions to current lot frontage requirements for 36 properties. Most lots in the city must have at least 40 feet of street frontage. These have 25 feet or less. Four of these properties had no public access whatsoever — trips in and out require traveling through adjacent private properties, said Mike Ray, a city planner. All but two are developed. And opposition centered on those two undeveloped sites being included in the ordinance. … Two Moscow residents, one of them a local business owner, were arrested for alleged heroin and methamphetamine trafficking after months of investigation by the Quad Cities Drug Task Force. Each are being charged with eight felony drug counts for trafficking, delivery and conspiracy to traffic and deliver the drugs, according to Moscow Police.
2009 10 years ago today
Cyrus Tumbaga was glad to be able to help prevent people from catching the flu. Tumbaga was among several pharmacy students who vaccinated students, faculty and staff during “Operation Immunization.” The event was organized by the WSU Professional Pharmacy Student Organization and the Cougar Health Awareness Team. … Pullman’s plans for College Hill topped the agenda in the semi-annual meeting between the City Council and Associated Students of Washington State University senators. Council members shuffled their seats to make room for ASWSU Senators Riley Myklebust, Amanda Spalding, Patrick Horton in Pullman City Hall. This year, the two groups had another topic to add to the discussion of College Hill project updates — the College Hill Core Neighborhood Plan.