2019 One year ago today
The water supply problem in Harvard appears to be resolved after crews determined rusty corrosion in pipes partially blocked water flow and prevented the water storage tank from filling adequately, said Latah County Disaster Services Coordinator Mike Neelon. … Idaho state Rep. Caroline Troy, R-Genesee, hopes a suicide prevention bill that passed the House and Senate this month helps to reduce suicides. The bill, sponsored by Troy, urges Idaho’s congressional delegation and the Federal Communications Commission to reserve 611 as the national suicide prevention hotline instead of the existing 11-digit code.
2015 Five years ago today
More than 100 people braved the cold for Gritman Medical Center’s Red Skirt Scamper 5K in honor of national American Heart Month. Fun was definitely the tone set for the “race.” Participants — including some men — were dressed in red feather boas, large hats, skirts over running leggings and fine red dresses. … The League of Women Voters of Pullman celebrated 65 years of working in the community. Although the league was organized in 1950, it wasn’t officially chartered in Pullman until 1952.
2010 10 years ago today
The Moscow City Council unanimously approved the submission of a grant application that, if awarded, would provide $150,000 for improvements to the 1912 Center. The proposed project would provide a retaining wall on the northeast side of the 1912 Center’s existing parking lot and allow for an additional 19 paved parking spots on the west side of the building. … Less than two weeks before the end of Washington’s legislative session, Whitman County Library representatives are gearing up to head to Olympia to voice their concerns about potential cuts in the Legislature’s 2010 budget.
1995 25 years ago today
City officials have no idea what is happening to the garbage produced by 250 residential Pullman households who are not subscribing to a regular collection service. A 1993 ordinance requires garbage be picked up at least every eight days by an authorized solid waste collector — in Pullman’s case, Pullman Disposal Serve Inc. The 250 residential dwellings not subscribing compromises more than 5 percent of residential households in Pullman.