Frozen Friday

Zach Wilkinson/Daily NewsWashington State University students Tyler Waller, from left, Ben Lall and Elmo Mak race down soapy, wet tarps on the hillside of Thompson Flats while wearing garbage bags during the Frozen Friday Ice Blocking event to raise money for WSU’s men’s ice hockey team and Palouse Ice Rink on Friday afternoon in Pullman. “It was way better than expected,” Lall said.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

Washington State University students Tyler Waller, from left, Ben Lall and Elmo Mak race down soapy wet tarps on the hillside of Thompson Flats while wearing garbage bags during the Frozen Friday Ice Blocking event to raise money for WSU’s Men’s Ice Hockey team and Palouse Ice Rink on Friday afternoon in Pullman. “It was way better than expected,” Lall said.

Tags

Recommended for you