Fun in the sun

University of Idaho freshmen Ainslee Evans, left, and Taylor Hahn, both 18, enjoy the nice weather by hitting a volleyball back and forth to each other outside of their sorority, Delta Delta Delta, on Tuesday afternoon in Moscow. “I’m just really excited to be back in class. I’m even excited for the homework and in-person labs because it’s not online,” Hahn said.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

