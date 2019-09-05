The University of Idaho announced in a news release Wednesday that 12 American Indian students will receive funding to participate in STEM-based doctoral degree programs as part of a $1 million grant from the National Science Foundation.
The program is funded through the Louis Stokes Alliances for Minority Participation Bridge to Doctorate fellowship, and will assist American Indian doctoral students wishing to pursue a degree in a STEM-related field. The UI College of Graduate Studies will administer the grant.