The Genesee Valley Daoist Hermitage will have its 11th annual Traditional Chinese Home-style Dinner fundraiser for the Genesee Mountain-Village Foundation noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at the hermitage, 1010 Genesee-Troy Road.
A second fundraising dinner will be noon to 3 p.m. Aug. 18.
The Genesee Mountain-Village Foundation helps orphaned and disadvantaged children in remote Chinese villages to attend school.
Food will be prepared by Da-Jin Sun with organic produce from the hermitage gardens.
Reservations are $40 per person. For information, contact the hermitage at (208) 285-0123.