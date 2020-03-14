A dinner and silent auction fundraising event to benefit Wendy Smiley-Johnson is planned for 4-8 p.m. Sunday at the Latah County Fairgrounds and Event Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow.
Smiley-Johnson was injured in a car accident in December, and money raised will help to offset medical and living expenses since her accident.
Dinner will be catered by CD’s Smoke Pit.
Tickets are available at wendyshugs.com or at Umpqua Bank in Moscow and Troy. Cost is $20 for adults and $5 for children 12 and younger. Tickets for children will only be available at the door.
To donate items to the silent auction or provide vendor support, contact (208) 717-1583 or hello@wendyshugs.com. Contributions can also be offered to a GoFundMe account.