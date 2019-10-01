The volunteer guild supporting a high school athletic training program will have a regional fundraiser 5-9 p.m. Saturday at Red Barn Farms, 501 Wawawai Road, Colton.
The 5th Quarter Rally for Athletic Trainers in our Schools fundraiser will supports a program that provides full-service athletic training care in Colton, Garfield-Palouse, Potlatch and Pullman High School. Services are provided through Pullman Regional Hospital and led by physicians Steven Pennington and Edwin Tingstad, as well as dentist Johnny Fisher.
The event is $100 per person and includes a catered dinner by Birch and Barley, a no-host bar, door prizes, live auction and guest speaker Mack Strong, former NFL player for the Seattle Seahawks.
The event will be capped at 200 attendees. Tickets are available through shortened link bit.ly/2ncHrOO, or at the Pullman Regional Hospital Foundation office, 840 SE Bishop Blvd., Suite 200, Pullman.