Disability Action Center Northwest, Palouse Habitat for Humanity and Moscow Central Lions Club are partnering to host a fundraising event for the Ramp Project, which raises funds to purchase portable ramps for distribution to low income people with disabilities on the Palouse.
The fundraising event, Ramps & Beer, is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Tapped Taphouse and Kitchen, 210 S. Main St., in Moscow.
For every pint of beer sold, $2 will be donated to the Ramp Project. One-dollar discount coupons will be available on beer and wine.