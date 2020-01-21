A fundraising event sponsored by the Moscow High School Buddy Club to help pay for medical costs for longtime Moscow resident Doug Brinkerhoff is planned for 7-8:30 p.m. Saturday at Moscow High School, 402 E. Fifth St., Moscow.
Brinkerhoff was diagnosed with Burkitt’s lymphoma, a rare and aggressive form of cancer, in 2018. He worked with people with disabilities for more than 30 years prior to getting sick.
The fundraising event will include music, theater and a silent auction. Entertainment will be provided by Moscow Community Theater, Festival Dance, Mystic Rhythms Tribal Belly Dance and bands Gefilte Trout and Broken Jukebox.
Advanced tickets are $10 for adults, $7.50 for students and senior citizens and $25 for families. Tickets are available at Opportunities Unlimited Inc., 119 E. Fourth St., and at the OUI Thriftstore, 175 S. Main St.
Tickets at the door are $12.50 for adults, $10.50 for students and seniors and $30 for families.
For information, call (208) 883-5587.