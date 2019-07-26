Monday
Norene Lewis, 88, of Deary — 10:30 a.m. funeral, Deary Community Bible Church, 4981 State Highway 8, Deary. Burial will be at Pinecrest Cemetery in Deary. A luncheon and time of fellowship will be at the Deary Community Center following.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Monday
Norene Lewis, 88, of Deary — 10:30 a.m. funeral, Deary Community Bible Church, 4981 State Highway 8, Deary. Burial will be at Pinecrest Cemetery in Deary. A luncheon and time of fellowship will be at the Deary Community Center following.