Future of student fees in Idaho

The Idaho State Board of Education on Wednesday asked the state’s higher education institutions to look into ways to make some student fees optional.
The board also asked that colleges and universities in the state develop common language describing the fees and produce clear, accessible resources listing what exactly these fees pay for.
Board President Debbie Critchfield said the issue initially came to her attention through complaints from students and families that they may be paying fees to programs or clubs they either don’t participate in or don’t agree with.
“We want to understand how an optional student fee structure can be developed to the benefit of students and if so, what would it mean for the institutions financially and how such a program would be implemented,” she said.
Board Executive Director Matt Freeman noted the State Board approves three types of fee requests from state universities — technology fees, facility fees and activity fees.
The majority of Wednesday’s discussion centered on activity fees, which fund a broad variety of programs including student clubs, activities like marching band and, in some cases, services like Lewis-Clark State College’s daycare program offered to students with children.
Leadership from multiple universities cautioned that allowing students to pick and choose which fees they do or do not pay would make it difficult to fund many of these services
“If many of these were optional and the students that didn’t regularly participate in an activity would opt out of it then ... one of two things would need to happen,” said Boise State University Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Mark Heil. “Either the financial model for that activity would not be sustainable and it would get canceled, or the fee for the students that opted in would be exorbitant to the point where it would be cost prohibitive for them.”
As an example, Heil said BSU’s public transportation service is supported through a $12 student fee. If that were changed to a user fee, he said, the service would likely become so expensive that those who need it wouldn’t be able to afford it.
Others pointed out fee requests often begin with student government. Freeman said student governments pass requests for any change in fees along to the administration of a given college. He said the administration then decides how much of these fees changes they will include in their yearly tuition and fee requests to the State Board — but the board does have the final authority to approve or deny requests for fee increases.
BSU President Marlene Tromp said these bodies are required to remain “viewpoint neutral” when considering a request to fund a given club, which provides a kind of balance. They cannot reject or approve clubs seeking support based on the ideological stance the club may represent.
Similar to a state legislature, Tromp said student governments are elected by their peers to represent their interests. They are entrusted by their fellow students to make decisions in the best interests of the whole. Tromp and others said the State Board should be cautious when considering limiting this function of student government.
“Through student government, (we) give students an opportunity to practice what engaged citizenship means and then to make decisions — I’d also state the fees are totally the students’ decision,” LCSC President Cynthia Pemberton said. “They’re exercising agency and they are learning how to be engaged citizens and they are making decisions for the greater good of the student body, which is exactly what we want people to do in society broadly.”
