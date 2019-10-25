The Game Bird Foundation, in conjunction with Idaho Fish and Game, have released more than 100 rooster pheasants in the Palouse River Upland Game Access Area for the benefit of youth hunters since Oct. 5.
Located outside of Potlatch, the Palouse River Upland Game Area is private property managed by members of the Foundation and is part of the IDFG Access YES! Program. It includes more than 800 acres of prime upland game habitat, accessible exclusively for youth hunters ages 17 and younger.
The area will remain open to youth hunters accompanied by a mentor through the end of the pheasant hunting season.
The Game Bird Foundation will continue to release 25 pheasants each week throughout the hunting season. Releases will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday morning throughout the hunting season.
The public is welcome to attend the release of the birds, and kids may participate by helping to let the birds go, whether or not they plan to hunt.
Youth can register for a hunt through the IDFG Lewiston office online or at (208) 799-5010.