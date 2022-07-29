A one-vehicle crash involving a Pullman Disposal Service truck sent a 60-year-old man to the hospital Thursday.
According to a news release from the Washington State Patrol, the garbage truck was traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 195 when the right front tire on the vehicle failed, causing it to leave the roadway and come to rest in the ditch at 1:11 p.m.
The driver, Richard A. Becker, of Post Falls, was unresponsive at the scene and was taken via Life Flight to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Becker was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, and no charges are being filed in relation to the incident.