Gulhan Unlu, professor of food science at the University of Idaho College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, will discuss food safety at the Moscow Garden Club meeting at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the 4-H Kitchen at the Latah County Events Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow.
Unlu will present on cleaning fruits and vegetables bought from the store, and cleaning surfaces after handling meat.
A club business meeting will follow the presentation. Refreshments will be provided. Club meetings are free. For additional information, contact Kathylu Szabo at (208) 301-0916.