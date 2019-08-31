The Moscow Garden Club will meet at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday at the home of Jo Ann Trail, 1375 N. Mountain View Road, Moscow.
Refreshments will be served, followed by a business meeting to discuss participation in the upcoming Latah County Fair. The meeting will also feature a small competition of garden plant identification, and prizes will be awarded to those correctly identifying the most plants and flowers.
Lynda Griffith, Sandra Baird and Jo Ann Trail will host the meeting. Men and women who enjoy gardening and learning about floriculture are encouraged to attend.
For more information, contact Kathylu Szabo at (208) 301-0916.