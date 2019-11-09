The November meeting for the Moscow Garden Club will be at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday at the Latah County Fairgrounds Event Center,1020 Harold St., Moscow.
David Schott, assistant director at Moscow Parks and Recreation, will speak about the harvest forest to be planted on four acres in south Moscow.
The business meeting will start at 2 p.m. Members are asked to bring new, unwrapped presents, wrapping paper and bows or cash donations.
Club meetings are open to the public, especially those interested in gardening and horticulture. For more information, contact Kathylu Szabo at (208) 301-0916.