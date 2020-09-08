Community gardeners and local farms will share food with the community from 3-5 p.m. Saturday on the sidewalks of First Presbyterian Church, 405 S. Van Buren St., Moscow.
Masks are required, and social distancing will be enforced. Residents will be asked to walk along tables containing harvested fruits and vegetables. Volunteers with masks and gloves will place food items into bags held by guests.
The event is sponsored by First Presbyterian Church, Food Not Bombs, Backyard Harvest and local farms. All are welcome. Organizers will accept produce donations from community members starting at 2 p.m. in the north parking lot of the church.
For more information, contact Susan Billin at susan.billin@gmail.com.