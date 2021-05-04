Gardening with flamingos

After being on the waiting list for a year, Michael Mastro, of Moscow, waters his 20-foot-by-20-foot garden plot at the Hamilton Community Garden on Monday morning. Mastro said he has planted a wide variety of crops and flowers, including cabbage, cantaloupe, corn and sunflowers. Just like any other garden Mastro has worked on in the last seven years, he included a few flamingos to honor his great uncle, Jim Crossler, who loved flamingos.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

Tags

Recommended for you