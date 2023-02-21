Two Pullman residents who were accused of robbing a Garfield man at gunpoint last fall were sent to prison.

Gavriel Hernandez, 35, and her ex-husband, 37-year-old Roy Valdez, were each sentenced to a year in prison Friday in Whitman County Superior Court. Whitman County Judge Gary Libey ordered their sentence to include a drug treatment. And upon release from prison, the two must both be placed on probation requiring additional drug treatment.

In September 2022, deputies at the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a home in Garfield. They had received a report of a resident being robbed at gunpoint, according to past reporting. Witnesses identified Hernandez and Valdez as suspects in the armed robbery.