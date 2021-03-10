High school juniors Denni Fealy, Samantha Snekvik and Maci Brantner will participate in a digitally-presented Distinguished Young Women of Garfield-Palouse program.
The scholarship program, “Reach for the Stars,” is scheduled for 4 p.m. March 21, and viewing tickets are available online at distinguishedyoungwomengp.ticketleap.com.
Last year, this local program awarded $7,000 in cash tuition scholarships. The local winner will advance to the state and potentially the national levels of the program.
Fealy is the daughter of Dennis and Paula Fealy. Snekvik is the daughter of Kevin and Katie Snekvik. Brantner is the daughter of Wade and Pam Brantner.