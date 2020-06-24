Garfield-Palouse High School will have its graduation commencement ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday. The ceremony this year is for immediate family only but will be live-streamed via YouTube for the public.
To access the video, log on to the school’s website, garpal.net, for the link to the live graduation stream. The graduation ceremony also will be aired live on the radio at 107.5 FM.
At the conclusion of the ceremony, the graduates and families will be escorted out of town by the Palouse Police and Fire/Emergency Medical Services. Community members can drive to Main Street to wish them a final farewell.