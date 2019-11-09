Gary and Ginger Morris will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary with a luncheon at 1 p.m. Nov. 17 at the Independent Order of Odd Fellows/Rebekah Hall, 635 Pine St., Potlatch.
The couple was married Nov. 19, 1948, in Plummer, Idaho. Throughout their married life, they have farmed and ranched in the Potlatch and Princeton area, most recently growing and selling apples and apple cider from their orchard in Princeton.
Gary served on the Potlatch School Board, was elected Latah County commissioner in 1974 and led the District II Health Board for many years. Ginger was a 4-H Sewing Leader, ran the family business office and served in various capacities for their bowling league.
They have two children, Cary R. Morris, of Colville, and Gina J. Morris, of Post Falls; a grandson, Sean (Annjie) Burnet, of Pullman; two great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
Through the years, they opened their home to exchange students, and unofficially adopted college kids Patrick McAleney and Henrianne Westberg.
Those who are unable to attend the celebration in Potlatch are welcome to send a card to Gary and Ginger’s new apartment at Palouse Hills Assisted Living, 1401 N. Polk St., No. 123, Moscow.