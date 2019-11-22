Gas pipeline protesters stage sit-in at Oregon governor’s office

Demonstrators opposed to a liquefied natural gas pipeline and a marine export terminal in Oregon flooded into the Oregon State Capitol on Thursday and staged a sit-in at the governor’s office before police moved in to arrest them.

The hundreds of protesters demanded Gov. Kate Brown, a Democrat, oppose the project they say will encourage further use of fossil fuels that leads to global warming, and risk spoiling the land and ocean with spills. The Jordan Cove Project, proposed by Pembina Pipeline Corporation of Canada, said it will bring investments, property tax revenue and jobs.

Oregon State Police intervened Thursday night, when a trooper asked the protesters to leave voluntarily. They did not and were arrested.

