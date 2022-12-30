Holiday travelers will see a marked drop in gas prices this weekend, down about 71 cents in north central Idaho from a month ago, although still 16 cents higher than December 2021.

According to the American Automobile Association, the average price in Idaho as of Thursday was $3.45 a gallon; nationally the average was $3.15 for regular gas.

Idaho County listed the highest gas price in north central Idaho at $3.80 a gallon, followed by Latah County at $3.65; Nez Perce County at $3.58; Lewis County at $3.50 and Clearwater County at $3.39.

Recommended for you