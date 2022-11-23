Gas prices don’t damper Turkey Day travels

A car pulls out of the Sinclair station in north Lewiston on Tuesday.

 August Frank/Tribune

Even though gas prices this holiday might be enough to make you choke on your turkey, 54.6 million Americans, including about 312,000 Idahoans, plan to hit the road or head for an airport for the Thanksgiving weekend.

That’s an increase of 1.5% from last year, according to the American Automobile Association.

“This year’s travel volume is back to just below pre-pandemic levels, despite the challenge of higher prices for fuel and the other necessities to make it possible,” said AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “Clearly, people see family gatherings as an investment in their quality of life.”

Recommended for you