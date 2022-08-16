As gas prices in general start to creep down, drivers on the Palouse are paying less than the Idaho average.

The average price for a gallon of regular gas in the state was $4.70, according to a AAA Idaho news release distributed Monday.

And on the Palouse, savvy shoppers can find better prices, including $4.37 at Exxon in Deary, as well as $4.59 at several stations in Moscow and the Conoco at Troy, according to gasbuddy.com.

