As gas prices in general start to creep down, drivers on the Palouse are paying less than the Idaho average.
The average price for a gallon of regular gas in the state was $4.70, according to a AAA Idaho news release distributed Monday.
And on the Palouse, savvy shoppers can find better prices, including $4.37 at Exxon in Deary, as well as $4.59 at several stations in Moscow and the Conoco at Troy, according to gasbuddy.com.
In Pullman, the best price was $4.67 at Safeway, according to gasbuddy.com.
The national average of $3.96 is still high compared to the $3.18 average one year ago and $2.18 average two years ago.
Fuel demand has increased recently, but is still down compared to one year ago.
“There’s a bit of a standoff right now,” AAA Idaho spokesman Matthew Conde said in a news release. “Falling prices are starting to pull some folks off the sidelines and back onto the roads, but there are still a lot of people waiting for a better deal in hopes of one last summer road trip.”