Gas prices are expected to reach a gloomy new milestone soon, with the average per-gallon price likely to reach $5 in both Idaho and the United States, according to a Monday news release from AAA Idaho.
The $5 mark could be reached by the end of this week, according to the news release. Crude oil market volatility, tight fuel supplies and growing demand continue to push prices higher.
On Monday, Idaho’s average price for regular is $4.90 per gallon, which is 18 cents more than a week ago, 43 cents more than a month ago and $1.62 more than a year ago. Meanwhile, the national average sits at $4.87, which is 25 cents more than a week ago, 59 cents more than a month ago and $1.82 more than a year ago.
The average price in Washington on Monday was $5.41, while California has the most expensive gas in the country at $6.34, according to AAA.