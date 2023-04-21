Pain at the pump — again?

Rising gas prices locally have outpaced the national average in recent weeks after OPEC cut oil production and seasonal demand increases.

Spokane has among the lowest average rates in the state at $4.29 per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline, according to AAA. Still, that’s up 53 cents from a month ago and matches the price from a year ago, when prices were skyrocketing because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.