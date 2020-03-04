Gates will soon be installed at the two entrances to Moscow’s Mountain View Park playfield to deter people from entering the field when it is closed, Moscow Parks and Recreation Director Dwight Curtis said.
The field, on Mountain View Road on the northeast side of town, has been closed since late January so people and their dogs do not tear up the soggy turf, Curtis said. But people have been disregarding the “Fields Closed” signs and thin rope across two bridges, which are the main entrances to the field.
He said people are doing a better job respecting the rules than about one month ago, when some would move the signs out of the way. The park is a popular off-leash park for residents with dogs.
Curtis said a city code enforcement officer checked on the park and educated people who were on the closed field.
“This year was a little different than other years,” Curtis said. “I’m not sure why. People are a little more aggressive, a little more defiant, but we’ve always had some. But we think the gates will bring it back to a tolerable level.”
According to a Jan. 30 Facebook post by the city, because of the “blatant abuse and disregard for park rules and the current use restriction,” Curtis considered Moscow City Council authorization to shut down areas that allow dogs off-leash at the park and prohibit dogs from the sports fields.
The post stated that the unseasonably warm and wet conditions forced the city to close the park’s fields because foot traffic causes considerable damage to the turf.
“They are meant for the kids, and once the damage is there, then it’s really, really difficult to get that repaired,” Curtis said of the playfield, which drains poorly.
He said he estimated the gates will be installed in the next few weeks and the hope is to have the field open again by the end of the week, weather permitting. Curtis said he is unsure how much the gates will cost.
The Moscow School District Community Playfields on Mountain View Road and Joseph Street are the only other city fields closed, which is typical for this time of year, Curtis said.
Garrett Cabeza can be reached at (208) 883-4631, or by email to gcabeza@dnews.com.