Pullman Police Department Chief Gary Jenkins said police have seen an increase in parties and gatherings the past few weeks despite the risks of COVID-19.
Jenkins joined other community leaders, including Mayor Glenn Johnson and Washington State University President Kirk Schulz, in an online town hall Wednesday to address questions about COVID-19.
Jenkins said prior to this increase in gatherings, police officers took an educational approach when responding to violations of social distancing and gathering rules.
“But with the uptick in parties that we’ve been seeing without masks, without social distancing, exceeding the proclamation limitation of 10 people, we felt we needed to transition from education and warning only to include an enforcement element,” he said.
According to a news release sent out by Jenkins on Wednesday, individuals violating a proclamation requirement by not wearing a mask in public or social distancing could be charged with a gross misdemeanor punishable by a fine up to $5,000 or a year in jail.
Those violating an order issued by the local or state Board of Health could receive a $100 fine or 90 days in jail.
A person allowing a gathering of more than 10 people, or with attendees not in compliance with facemask or social distancing requirements, could receive a $250 fine and a $350 fine for subsequent violations.
Failure to disperse these gatherings could result in 90 days in jail.
Jenkins said the department’s focus is on parties where “we believe there’s going to be the greatest amount of potential exposure and impact.”
Whitman County Public Health Director Troy Henderson said during the town hall that there has been a “noticeable decrease in viral activity” across the county.
Henderson said Whitman County is well-positioned to address an increase in infected people.
He said the rate of positive COVID-19 tests in Whitman County has hovered around 2 percent for the past four months.
Whitman County is currently in Phase 3 of Washington’s reopening plan. Henderson said it is unclear what Phase 4 will look like and local jurisdictions have not yet received any guidance from the state about Phase 4.
He anticipates officials will still request people wear masks and social distance as often as they can even in Phase 4.
In response to the pandemic, WSU and Pullman School District have moved to online learning. Schulz said that WSU’s residence halls are currently at 15 percent capacity.
Students were required to show real need to be in a residence hall, and students living on campus include those from outside the U.S. or students with housing insecurities.
Schulz said it does not appear the pandemic has drastically affected enrollment. He said administrators expect enrollment to be down single-digit percentage points, but they will learn more information in coming weeks.
“I expect our numbers are going to be solid,” he said.
Schulz said he has been in contact with University of Idaho President Scott Green to talk about what the universities can do together to educate the public about wearing masks and social distancing.
Unlike WSU, UI will continue to hold in-person classes this fall.
“We are communicating back and forth,” Schulz said. “Each of us is doing a little different pathway right now, but the bottom line is we’re all committed to keeping our community as safe as possible and having that standard kind of messaging that our town’s doing, the universities are doing and our region at large is doing.”
Pullman School District Superintendent Bob Maxwell said during the town hall that in preparation for online learning, the district is working to help families without internet access. He said in some cases the district can provide mobile hotspots. It is also trying to secure money from the state to pay for families’ internet bills each month.
The town hall can be viewed on WSU’s YouTube channel.
Anthony Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.