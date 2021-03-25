Gazebo jams

Devin Rydeen, of Pullman, performs a cover of “Feathered Indians” by Tyler Childers under a gazebo in Reaney Park with his dog, Pugsley, 7, in attendance Tuesday afternoon. “I love Pullman. This is my vibe. I’m just a country boy,” Rydeen said.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

