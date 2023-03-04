For Deary resident Joleen Michellie, writing has been a lifetime hobby. Kathleen Herroitt, Michellie’s mother, said Michellie’s first work was a play in the fourth grade.

Michellie and her friends, unprompted by adults, even got together to make a small production of the play. Michellie would dabble in writing screenplays and short stories throughout high school.

Michellie was in Moscow on Tuesday for the debut reading for her soon-to-be self-published children’s book, “The Case of the Missing Tooth Fairy.” Parents and friends of Michellie sat in the first few rows of Moscow’s Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre for the reading, which was livestreamed on YouTube to about 80 viewers. A copy of the livestream is available on the Mirror Up Imagery YouTube channel.