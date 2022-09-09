COLFAX — FFA members proudly wore their blue jackets as they showed their steers during Thursday’s market classes. Coming from many counties in eastern Washington and northern Idaho, participants displayed their rich agricultural background with honor.

The Palouse Empire Fair is back in Colfax through Sunday. The event is popular among people of the Palouse, occurring annually since the 1880s. Many in the community come for carnival rides, food and county pride; and others visit to see animals and the effort participants put into raising livestock.

The fair began with 4-H and FFA animal showings and contests. During the FFA market showing, Alyssa Williams, of Lind-Ritzville, won grand champion and Colby Ledgerwood, of Pomeroy, won reserve grand champion. The two competed against about 40 contestants and their steers, all from counties around the Palouse.

