Unofficial election results Tuesday night show voters in Latah, Nez Perce and Clearwater counties approved supplemental levies for the Genesee and Whitepine school districts.
Supplemental levies pay for the expenses of maintaining and operating schools in the districts.
The results of the supplemental levies are:
Genesee School District: A one-year supplemental levy of $1,185,000 was approved with about 60%, or 276 votes, in favor of the measure. About 39%, or 179 votes, opposed, with 455 votes in all. The levy will cost property owners $553.64 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value.
Whitepine School District: A one-year supplemental levy of $880,000 was approved with about 64%, or 295 votes, in favor of the measure. About 36%, or 168 votes, opposed, with 463 votes in all. The levy will cost property owners $364 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value.